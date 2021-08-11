Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.32. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$10.30, with a volume of 3,443,748 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,459,046.66.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

