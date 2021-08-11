Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 68,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,082. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
