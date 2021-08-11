Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CGAU stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.62. 68,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,082. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.