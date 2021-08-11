Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.