Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. 6,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC raised Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

