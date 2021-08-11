Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.84.

CG traded up C$0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.66. 503,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,327. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.63. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.92.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

