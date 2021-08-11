Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was upgraded by CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cormark cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

CG stock traded up C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.80. 247,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,654. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.598439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.