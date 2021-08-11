Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Trading 4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) shares rose 4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$9.75 and last traded at C$9.59. Approximately 99,188 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 854,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on CG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.63. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 1.598439 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

