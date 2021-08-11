Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $20.49

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.49, but opened at $19.78. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 19 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNTA. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 371,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,251,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.