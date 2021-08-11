Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli Sells 2,383 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,471. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.