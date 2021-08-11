Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.73

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.73 and last traded at $42.73, with a volume of 6388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Central Securities by 4.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Central Securities by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

