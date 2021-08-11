Centric Swap (CNS) Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $273,753.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded up 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00046609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00150662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00152609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,217.53 or 0.99838323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.68 or 0.00841787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

