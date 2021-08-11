Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

CPYYY remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,050. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.36.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

See Also: Swap

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.