Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Reduce

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 55.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

CPYYY remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,050. Centrica has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

