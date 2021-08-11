Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Century Aluminum worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,376,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,982,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,341,000. 50.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

