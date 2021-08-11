Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO Sells $76,837,500.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 2,712,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.27. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -245.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,167,000 after buying an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 330,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,677,000 after buying an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 199.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,049,000 after buying an additional 250,381 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at $400,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

