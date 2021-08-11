CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 18th (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 18th. CF Acquisition Corp. VI had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFVIU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $990,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

