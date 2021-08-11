ChainX Price Hits $4.26 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, ChainX has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00009258 BTC on popular exchanges. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $46.74 million and $1.09 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00154139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00162281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,034.29 or 1.00037177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.84 or 0.00873233 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,971,200 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

