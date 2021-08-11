Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIAFF. Citigroup raised shares of Champion Iron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Shares of CIAFF stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.