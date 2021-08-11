ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $161,583.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,150.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in ChargePoint by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. Analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

