Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.100-$10.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.52 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.

Shares of CRL traded down $9.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.19.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $363.43.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,740 shares of company stock worth $16,087,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.