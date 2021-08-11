ChartEx (CHART) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14,190.00

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $241,952.28 and $14,190.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00150642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,851.18 or 0.99852575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.33 or 0.00843505 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

