Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 39,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,041,000 after acquiring an additional 418,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,443,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,588,000 after buying an additional 1,131,195 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.62. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.