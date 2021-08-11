Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of PDC Energy worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 3.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCE. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

