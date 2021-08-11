Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,018 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $151.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.