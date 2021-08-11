Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,753 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,336 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $95.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.42.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

