Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $68.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

