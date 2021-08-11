Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $10.94 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $10,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE:FR opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.