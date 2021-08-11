Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.05 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Adobe by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 167 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. raised their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $621.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $634.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $585.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

