Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.42 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.07.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

