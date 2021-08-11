Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.68 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Ciena worth $11,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,289 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after buying an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,599 shares of company stock worth $2,830,542. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

