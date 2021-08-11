Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.64 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Citigroup by 15.7% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Citigroup by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

C stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.