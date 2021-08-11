Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.68 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $12,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $36,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $266,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $316,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 114.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,543 shares of company stock worth $16,355,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

