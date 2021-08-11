Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.79 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $12,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD opened at $331.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.02. The firm has a market cap of $352.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.