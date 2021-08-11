Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.89 Million Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Diodes worth $12,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Diodes by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 126,033 shares of company stock worth $10,110,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen increased their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

