Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.15 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 12,411 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

