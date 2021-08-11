Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $331.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

