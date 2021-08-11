Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of Umpqua worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 251,837 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at $44,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

UMPQ stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

