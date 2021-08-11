Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,064,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.70. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

