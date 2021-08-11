Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $288.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.79. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.93, for a total transaction of $1,727,475.23. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock worth $11,165,844 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

