Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.35% of F.N.B. worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNB opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.13.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

