Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 908,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 2.04% of Glatfelter worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,137,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,404,000 after purchasing an additional 353,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 218,604 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 710,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 210,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $708.84 million, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.