Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Saia worth $13,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $62,669,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $244.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $249.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.