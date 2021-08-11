Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 11,689 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.74 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.