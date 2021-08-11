Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 16,514 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of CF Industries worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

