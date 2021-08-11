Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,614 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after purchasing an additional 402,230 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $120,527,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $362.24 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.48. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

