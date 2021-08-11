Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 339,927 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339,927 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Ferro worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 301,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 174,378 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter worth $783,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $3,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

FOE opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

