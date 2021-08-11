Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 36,031 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,031 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Ares Capital worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 76,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 58.5% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 182,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 67,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 143,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

