Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,813 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $575.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $546.37. The company has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.48, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.53 and a 12 month high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

