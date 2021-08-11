Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,084 Shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.11% of Knoll worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,686 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Knoll by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knoll by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,103 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knoll stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

