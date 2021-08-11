Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,548 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,548 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $148.60 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

