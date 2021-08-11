Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,096 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,760,000 after acquiring an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 27,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.42.

MAA stock opened at $185.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.68. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.